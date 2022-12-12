Home » BUZZ » Do South-Asian Comedians 'Promote' Racism Through 'Stereotypical' Jokes? Man's TikTok Rant is Viral

Do South-Asian Comedians 'Promote' Racism Through 'Stereotypical' Jokes? Man's TikTok Rant is Viral

Viral video shows how digital marketing specialist from Canada, Aqil Dhanani, talking about how South Asians experience insults due to South-Asian comedians.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 16:14 IST

International

Man's Viral Video About South-Asian Comedians Goes Viral. (Image: Twitter/@sicksadke)
Man's Viral Video About South-Asian Comedians Goes Viral. (Image: Twitter/@sicksadke)

All those who follow comedians know the fan base that these people enjoy on the basis of the ‘relatable’ jokes that they crack. There are often times when these comedians put forth desi jokes to make the content relatable. One TikTok user, whose video is now going viral talks about how these stand-up comedians promote racism with their jokes. His video has now gone viral on Twitter after user sicksadke posted it. The video shows a digital marketing specialist from Canada, Aqil Dhanani, talking about how South Asians experience insults due to South-Asian comedians.

He mentions comedians like Russell Peters and Lilly Singh in his video. He begins by saying, “This is something that has really been bothering me as a person of colour who mostly grew around white people." The caption of the video read, “the voice is something so many first gen immigrants in comedy do and it bothers me so bad." Have a look at the video:

Advertisement

He also mentions how he had to laugh off the jokes made at him in order to “fit in." The video has garnered 148K videos. “I see his point, but I grew up in a large Indian community in middle school. I promise you none of those comedians were around to convince those kids to be mean to Indian children. They made fun of their food, their smell, their accents. And they did it because they were MEAN," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I have an ex that told me he wouldn’t go get Indian food with me because Indian people stink and he couldn’t stand the awful smell..I don’t believe he’s actually ever been around Indian people at all."

RELATED NEWS

Here are a few responses:

What is your take on the same?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: December 12, 2022, 16:14 IST
last updated: December 12, 2022, 16:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Is Hot And Sexy; These Photos From Instagram Are Proof

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Pics; Check Out Diva's Stunning Photos