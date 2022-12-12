Do South-Asian Comedians 'Promote' Racism Through 'Stereotypical' Jokes? Man's TikTok Rant is Viral

All those who follow comedians know the fan base that these people enjoy on the basis of the ‘relatable’ jokes that they crack. There are often times when these comedians put forth desi jokes to make the content relatable. One TikTok user, whose video is now going viral talks about how these stand-up comedians promote racism with their jokes. His video has now gone viral on Twitter after user sicksadke posted it. The video shows a digital marketing specialist from Canada, Aqil Dhanani, talking about how South Asians experience insults due to South-Asian comedians.

He mentions comedians like Russell Peters and Lilly Singh in his video. He begins by saying, “This is something that has really been bothering me as a person of colour who mostly grew around white people." The caption of the video read, “the voice is something so many first gen immigrants in comedy do and it bothers me so bad." Have a look at the video:

He also mentions how he had to laugh off the jokes made at him in order to “fit in." The video has garnered 148K videos. “I see his point, but I grew up in a large Indian community in middle school. I promise you none of those comedians were around to convince those kids to be mean to Indian children. They made fun of their food, their smell, their accents. And they did it because they were MEAN," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I have an ex that told me he wouldn’t go get Indian food with me because Indian people stink and he couldn’t stand the awful smell..I don’t believe he’s actually ever been around Indian people at all."

