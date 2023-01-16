'Do You Know What It Is?' IFS Officer Shares Photograph Of A Pangolin

Social media has wildlife facts in abundance. Twitter, especially, has information about several animal species that humans rarely come in contact with or know about. One such animal is the pangolin. IFS Parveen Kaswan posted a photograph of a pangolin on the microblogging platform and asked people to identify it before revealing what it is in the comments.

Captioned – “Second most trafficked mammal on the planet. Do you know what it is?", the photograph has over 34 lakh views and more than 20 thousand likes. IFS Parveen revealed in comments that the animal is a pangolin. “Most trafficked mammals by humans. This one was rescued by our team while being smuggled. Pic was taken during the release of the animal in the wild. India has Indian and Chinese pangolin presence. They are trafficked for their scales mainly, and for Chinese traditional medicine," he informed.

People in the comments thanked the IFS officer for acquainting them of such animal species and a user commented – “Sir thanks for acquainting us so that we become better protectors of nature. Can you also let us know the reason why it is trafficked so much?"

The officer replied and informed them that they are smuggled for their scales and in preparation of CTM (Chinese Traditional Medicine). He also referred to humans being the most trafficked mammals due to the predominant human trafficking crimes around the world.

According to World Wildlife’s official site, the pangolin is a solitary, nocturnal animal and is easily recognisable due to their full armour of large scales. Their defence mechanism involves them covering their whole body, exposing their scales to a potential predator. If they are touched or moved, they completely roll up into a ball of scales.

A total of eight pangolin species are found in two continents – Asia and Africa. The found in Asia are Indian pangolin (Manis crassicaudata), Philippine pangolin (Manis culionensis), Sunda pangolin (Manis javanica) and the Chinese pangolin (Manis pentadactyla). The four found in Africa are Black-bellied pangolin (Phataginus tetradactyla), White-bellied pangolin (Phataginus tricuspis), Giant Ground pangolin (Smutsia gigantea) and Temminck’s Ground pangolin (Smutsia temminckii).

All species of pangolins are protected under national and international laws, and two are listed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. This is because of pangolins being the most hunted animals on the planet.

