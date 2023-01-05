Do You Know Why Snake And Mongoose Are Arch Enemies? Read To Find Out

The perpetual enmity between the snake and the mongoose has been a source of many idioms and proverbs over the years. While rivalry and animosity between humans are based on interactions between them, the one between the snake and the mongoose is natural. However, have you ever wondered why there has been a perpetual rivalry between these two species? Why do they attack each other upon seeing? As the internet has the answer to most queries, this very question was also posted on the popular site Quora. And here is what we found.

The most basic answer was that it was their natural survival instinct. They both attack each other on sight because they need to survive. The snake wants to kill the mongoose so that it can live. Similarly, the mongoose wants to kill the snake so that it can survive.

Advertisement

Another answer suggested that young ones of the mongoose often fall prey to the snake. The snake often eats the babies of the mongoose. Hence, the mongoose attacks the snake to protect its young ones.

Since a mongoose is nimbler than a snake, it can save itself in most cases. It is believed that in a fight between a snake and a mongoose, the mongoose wins 80 per cent of the time. As the mongoose has an acetylcholine reflex in its body, it is protected from the neurotoxin present in snake venom. The alpha and beta blockers present in its DNA protect it from the effects of snake poison.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here