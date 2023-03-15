The technological advancement of self-driving cars has left two elderly men completely stoked. Footage of their overwhelming reaction enjoying the ride has taken social media by storm. The 81-year-old man who goes by the username Patriotic Kenny on Instagram was accompanied by his friend Jerry and a woman namely Amanda Kline, who called the lavish ride for the elderly. While Kenny assumed he was waiting for an Uber to arrive, upon the arrival of the vehicle he quickly asked if it was a cop seated inside the car.

Since the inception of the video, Kenny was mind-blown by the car’s appearance. “You got a Jaguar," he asked. Once learning there was no driver in the front seat, the old man said, “Amanda, do you trust this?" While experiencing the automated car ride, Kenny explained, “I cannot believe this." At one point in the clip, the lady asked the navy veteran if he was properly buckled. The old man hilariously replied, “Yes, I want to be buckled."

Joining Kenny’s fascination level was also his friend Jerry. When the car arrived at an intersection, the 81-year-old lauded its swift move, “He did a better job than if someone was driving." Another hilarious moment arrived when the car began slowing down and Jerry asked if the gas is low or if they’d have to walk to their destination. While sharing the video online, Patriotic Kenny captioned it, “Riding in a self-driving car was an experience of a lifetime!" Check out the video here:

The hilarious reaction of the old man melted several hearts online while also leaving many to burst into laughter. A user commented, “Oh my god. This is the funniest thing ever." Another asked, “Did he mispronounce Jaguar? This is funny!" One more highlighted Jerry’s funny dialogue, “Now we’re gonna have to walk."

Meanwhile, a user said, “The funny this is, I would be the same way and I’m 38." Another highlighted, “The tantrum hat tip at the end though." The video was shared online on March 3 and it has garnered over lakh views and more than seven thousand likes on Instagram.

