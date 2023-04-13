Doctors Find Worms Under Woman's Skin After She Ate...

A woman from Vietnam was recently found to have parasitic worms buried inside her brain and swarming under her skin. This reportedly happened after she consumed raw blood pudding. Before falling ill, the 58-year-old unnamed woman from An Binh commune in the suburbs of Hanoi ate the local delicacy ‘Tiet canh,’ which consists of raw blood and cooked meat. She complained of severe headaches and fell over multiple times in her home after preparing the meal herself, reported the Mirror. Initially, medical staff believed that the woman was suffering from a stroke, but after undergoing a scan, it was discovered that she was infested with parasitic worms. The worms had nested in her brain and were swarming under her skin in her arms and legs. Deputy director of the Dang Van Ngu Hospital, Dr Tran Huy Tho, confirmed that the woman contracted the worm infestation from the raw blood pudding and that her condition could have been much more severe.

The woman was discharged from the hospital after being prescribed medication to cure the infestation. She spoke to local media about her ordeal, admitting that she eats blood pudding once a month. She had made it herself, believing that it would be clean and free of diseases. She said, “I thought if I make the pudding myself, it would be clean and I would rest assured knowing there would be no disease involved."

Dr Tho warned that many people consume raw food and suffer from similar infestations, often mistaking the symptoms for seizures, strokes, and mental health conditions. The Mirror quoted him as saying, “Many people even believe they suffer from seizures, strokes and other mental health conditions, so they get treated at psychiatric hospitals for years. By the time they go to Dang Van Ngu Hospital, their conditions have already progressed and the parasites have already harmed their brain, forcing them to live with lifelong conditions like reduced eyesight."

The consumption of raw blood pudding is a popular delicacy in Vietnam, but it is known to carry significant health risks, as it may contain harmful bacteria, viruses, and parasites. The consumption of raw or undercooked food can lead to severe infections and illnesses, including parasitic infestations, as in the case of the Vietnamese woman. This incident underscores the importance of food safety and the dangers of consuming raw or undercooked food.

