Does Elon Musk's Twitter Friend Pranay Pathole 'Copy' All His Tweets From Reddit?

Pranay Pathole has become quite a known ‘friend’ of Elon Musk after he went viral for posing with the world’s richest man at the Tesla Gigafactory in Texas. He called Musk a ‘very humble and down-to-earth person’. However, Pathole has grabbed the limelight again after reports of his Twitter account being suspended started doing rounds on social media. On Thursday, Pathole’s account was supposedly suspended for violating Twitter rules. However, it was briefly after Musk intervened and stated, “Digging into this now," that Pathole’s account was restored on Friday itself.

What came as a shocker to the ‘tweeps’ was the discovery of Pathole’s tweets that were copied and plagiarised from Reddit. Pathole, who possesses a long-time Twitter connection with Musk, often tweets about Tesla, and new technologies and gets replies from the Tesla and SpaceX CEO. But it looked like the 24-year-old student’s tweets wasn’t curated by him but rather copy-pasted from Reddit comments.

A user also posted about a whole website highlighting the original Reddit comments and placing them vis-a-vis Pathole’s tweet. His latest tweets get added and the source also gets displayed alongside. Strange!

Another user claimed that someone has been copying and pasting his tweet. “In the space of a couple of days, they uploaded a huge proportion of our accounts. We work for free, they use affiliate links to earn money," they wrote.

However, a Twitetrati replied and stated how he was just “blocked" by a “notorious plagiarizer" who was no other than Pranay Pathole. The latter apparently blocked the user who commented, “I was just blocked by a notorious plagiarizer because I’m friends with people who pointed out he’s doing just that. Every. Single. Tweet. Zero care about others or community when they do that."

Twitter owner and his ‘big’ fan Pranay Pathole have been friends since 2018 when the young boy wanted some clarity on Tesla’s windscreen wipers and issue regarding the trouble during the rain to which the billionaire responded within seconds, “Fixed in next release." Since then, Pathole and Musk have been in touch through the micro-blogging site.

Pathole’s recent tweet was also all praises for Musk as he said, “Elon Musk is the savior of free speech."

