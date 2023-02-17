Does Ranveer Singh Paint His Past as 'Middle-class' Despite Coming from Wealth? Fans Think So

With some of the epic movies of Bollywood, Ramleela, Padmavat, and Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh has time and again showcased his talent. The actor is also known for his bizarre dress sense which often make headlines all across social media. Now, a Twitter user has claimed that the actor narrates the most “aristocratic" stories of his past and his families. Many people seem to agree with this thought. Twitter user Mirza Arif Baig took to the blue bird app and shared how he believes that Ranveer Singh narrates the most “aristocratic stories, of his family and past, with forced colour and tone of lower-middle income group."

“ye he was so poor that he could afford trips to the US only," mockingly wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “He’s been trying to whitewash his wealth and family connections since day 1."

One Twitter user wrote, “Remember whe he said his family wasn’t rich, they would save up all year just to go on one foreign tour."

“Lol yeah and it’s hilarious. I also love how we’re just not supposed to ever talk about him being related to Anil Kapoor on his mother’s side and believe that YRF launched a rank outsider as the male lead (something they haven’t done before or since)," wrote another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, earlier, Ranveer Singh’s interaction with former racing driver and commentator Martin Brundle during the Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi won the actor praise online. When Brundle greeted him during the grid walk, Ranveer in typical high-energy Ranveer fashion, said he was “on top of the world". He added, “I can feel the exhilaration and the adrenaline." That was when Brundle said, “I have momentarily forgotten who you are. Can you tell me please?" Ranveer replied without missing a beat, “I’m a Bollywood actor, sir, I hail from Mumbai, India. I’m an entertainer." Brundle went on to compliment Ranveer’s quirky outfit, and the actor joked that he would have to return it all the next morning.

Twitter users found Ranveer’s candid answer refreshingly free of any egocentrism that one sometimes expects out of celebrities. “The way he handled the situation was commendable , he does not seem to have ego about being a star…" A Twitter user commented. “Love the humility shown by [Ranveer], wish him more success," another said. “He handled this so beautifully, I don’t see any reason to laugh here," another user pointed out.

