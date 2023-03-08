'Does She Like AP Dhillon?' Kusha Kapila's Reaction to Her Fake Profile on Bumble Goes Viral

Social media influencer Kusha Kapila took to Twitter and shared that someone has created her fake profile on Bumble. She shared the screenshots of the fake profile, which went by the name ‘Sanna’. Kusha is the queen of relatable millennial content. Watching her reels is a good way to make light of the pesky little conundrums that we face every day. “wdyt is Sanna’s favourite colour? Why does she spell her name with two Ns? What’s her fave genre of music? Does she believe in love? Does she like AP Dhillon? Questions that will keep me up at night other than identity theft," Kusha wrote in the caption.

Kusha’s post has gone viral with over 75K views. “This is troubling - Dating (& marriage) apps pride themselves in their security and safety measures. Interestingly, in B’s T&Cs regarding Profile Verification, there is no mention of this being mandatory, only that “From time to time, we require users to verify themselves," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Why does she look like she helps park cars in pic #2? Is she a cute parking attendant?"

Meanwhile, earlier, dating app Bumble announced that it will take action against those who intentionally submit false reports due to someone’s identity, including removing repeat offenders from its platform. “As a platform rooted in kindness and respect, we want our members to connect safely and free from hate that targets them simply for who they are," said Azmina Dhrodia, Bumble’s Safety Policy Lead. “We want this policy to set the gold standard of how dating apps should think about and enforce rules around hateful content and behaviours. We were very intentional to tackle this complex societal issue with principles celebrating diversity and understanding how those with overlapping marginalised identities are disproportionately targeted with hate."

