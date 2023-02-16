Dogs are usually considered a man’s best friend. But multiple incidents from around the globe also warrant us to be wary of a few breeds that may be more aggressive and violent than others. Another such incident has come to light when a dog attacked a five-year-old girl in a park following which she had to get 50 stitches and staples in her face, neck and shoulders.

According to the Daily Star, the incident happened in a park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Friday, February 10. The mum and the kid were walking in a park when a dog owner came inviting the kids to stroke and pat the animal. But as soon as the 5-year-old went in for a pat, the dog turned and bit her in the face.

Florian Becker, the injured girl’s father, was thankful to his wife that his daughter survived the attack. He said to a local news outlet, “If my wife had not been there, this dog would’ve killed my daughter."

Advertisement

Florian further revealed, “My wife was shocked and screamed, tried to pull the dog back by its collar, and the collar broke. The dog attacked again, this time more viciously, and she was grabbing the dog and fighting it back, holding on to it, screaming at the woman to take control of her dog."

Florian also blamed the dog’s owner who didn’t take control of the dog and said that his wife had to wrestle the canine to get it away while the “little girl was bleeding on the ground".

The mum eventually managed to rescue the girl and rushed her to the nearby emergency room. The dog’s owner left the park but was later tracked down by the police. The dog’s breed hasn’t been disclosed yet but the officers handed it over to animal control. It hasn’t been clear if the owner will be legally charged with anything because of the incident.

Florian said that his daughter was lucky that she did not suffer more damage to her eyes. Although the girl has been brave during her treatment, she is traumatised by the event and is “still struggling to come to terms with what happened to her", the girl’s father said.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here