The authorities were left scratching their heads due to a very weird application for a caste certificate in Bihar’s Gaya district after the caste-based survey started in the state last month. Everything was perfect in the application from a proper Aadhar number to mention of the birth date and a profession. But then, what was baffling for the authorities was that the application was not submitted by a human being but a canine. The aforementioned Aadhar card has a dog’s photo printed on it and the name on the card is Tommy, a very common name for pet dogs.

This very strange incident took place at Guraru Zonal office where the application was submitted. In place of the name of parents, the father’s name is mentioned as Sheru while the mother is Ginny. The birth date mentioned in the application is April 4, 2022. Along with this, village Pandepokhar, Panchayat Rauna, ward number 13, circle Guraru and police station Konch have been mentioned as the address of the applicant.

Needless to say, the application has obviously been rejected and police are now looking for the miscreant or miscreants who played this prank with the officials.

Circle Officer of Guraru block Sanjeev Kumar Trivedi said that when you dial the phone number given in the application, the name of some Raja Babu comes up on Truecaller. Trivedi also said that the Aadhar card, which was submitted on January 24, was fake and someone tried to play a prank. He said that legal action will be taken against the miscreants after locating them. I

In the meantime, the photo of the Aadhar card with Tommy’s picture on it has gone viral and people on the internet are having a time of their lives, cracking jokes related to the incident.

The Bihar government started the first phase of caste-based survey in the state from Saturday, January 7.

