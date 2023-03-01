A missing dog found his way back home 10 days after being hit by a train. The incident took place in Tunbridge Wells in Kent when the missing beagle ran away from its owner’s garden, reported Metro UK. Reportedly, 2-year-old Ronnie flee from his owner’s house due to the fear of fireworks. Ronnie’s owner identified to be Jo Wackwett was working from home when the dog ran away. It was Jo’s partner Grant who witnessed their pooch jumping off their garden gate. To find Ronnie back, the owners uploaded the dog’s photo and description on social media. But they were devastated upon being contacted by a train driver who informed them about accidentally hitting a dog matching his description.

Jo Wackwett stated that their dog doesn’t usually get scared of fireworks but there was a loud bang that seemingly spooked their pooch. When a train driver claimed to have seen Ronnie on tracks after being struck by his train, the couple sent him a photo of the dog. The driver who was positive that it was Ronnie who he had seen was seemingly devastated about accidentally hitting him. The couple assumed that they would never see their pooch again and were almost heartbroken until they received a call from a friend 10 days later.

The friend confirmed they’ve spotted the injured dog in their local park, who was immediately rushed to the pet clinic. Seemingly, the animal was battered and bruised with nasty cuts and a broken leg. But the owners were relieved to learn their dog was alive. The surgeon who monitored the dog’s case revealed his injuries were caused by a low-to-medium impact, which makes it likely that he was brushed by the train. The vet was reportedly nervous to operate on Ronnie because his injuries were a few days old and his bones had already begun healing.

“Ronnie was extremely thin when he was admitted to the practice, and he wasn’t able to use his left hind leg or put weight on it," the vet said.

The surgeon reported using an external fixator and a metal frame for 12 weeks to properly align the dog’s bones again. Ronnie is recovering and has been sent back home again, however, he has been advised to perform only restricted exercise to heal faster. The dog was reportedly treated at the Anderson Abercromby, a veterinary practice located in Warnham.

