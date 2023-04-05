Dog Imitates Pet Parent’s Workout Moves, Internet Loves It

There is no dearth of animal videos, especially that of dogs on social media. Many adorable clips of pooches go viral daily and become the centre of attention. The latest one to join the list is a video of a pet parent working out with its canine. What took the internet by storm and is winning the hearts of people is how the dog imitated the parent. You will fall in love with this clip, in which the fur baby flaunts its agility.

The viral video shows a dog who seems keen on matching the fitness of its human parent by imitating all the moves. As soon as the man begins exercising in the middle of the road, his pet dog imitates him and does the same. When he stands, the dog stands, and when he does the plank, so does the pooch. The video has garnered more than 22 million views on Instagram.

Many found the video a “fun" watch, and there were others who noticed that it has two clips combined in it. One user wrote, “That was so much fun to watch!" Another commented, “Looks nice!" Many even pointed out that the post had two combined videos playing at the same time. One said, “Who else noticed there are two videos combined? Check the bottom half of the video very well."

Previously, a video went viral where a dog from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) unit, copied the workout of the soldier and melted the hearts of online viewers. The viral video was from a metro station in Delhi, where the canine was seen performing all the exercises along with the CISF personnel. CISF dogs are known for their intensive training and attentiveness.

The caption read, “CISF showcasing the training bond at a metro station." Users went all “aww" after seeing the clip and headed to the comment section to express their thoughts. One social media user wrote, “Great sir ji", while another commented, “Excellent performance."

