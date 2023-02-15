Pet dogs getting separated from their owners is quite a common occurrence that may happen due to many reasons. In a similar instance, on Monday morning, a three-year-old pet Cavapoo named Ralph got separated while on a stroll with its owner Georgia Crewe who got into a conversation with another dog parent. A three-hour-long search across the woodland at Gresford Quarry was carried out in search of Ralph. The dog had a pretty adventurous day when he went on a 100-mile (approx 161km) round trip to Manchester airport after getting separated from its owner. A BBC report stated that the pet dog Ralph had wandered away back to the road that goes to their home and had on the way hopped onto a cab that was on its way to the Manchester airport.

Crewe told BBC that “A taxi had pulled up to pick up a family who were heading on their holidays. It was cold, and Ralph just jumped into the cab."

Advertisement

Ralph was spotted in the taxi by the taxi driver who tried to find some contact information for the pet’s owner but couldn’t do so as Ralph’s collar had no identification markings. The driver decided not to abandon the dog on the street and took him along for a long ride after which he would find Ralph’s owner. The driver then dropped off the family at the Manchester airport and took Ralph home with him to trace back to his owner.

While Ralph was on his long adventure, Georgia Crewe, like any other pet owner in such a predicament, posted news of Ralph’s disappearance on Facebook, along with photos and his last known location, requesting help. Crewe received a phone call a few hours later from Becky, a friend of the driver who had come across her social media post. Becky informed Crewe that the dog had travelled 100 miles in her friend’s cab to Manchester Airport.

Crewe then quickly drove over to the taxi driver’s house in Mold, Flintshire and returned home with Ralph home the same day. Crewe has now chosen to buy her dog a GPS tag, flashing light, and ID disc in case it embarks on a similar journey again anytime in the future.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here