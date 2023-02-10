Home » BUZZ » Dog's Day Out: 1000 Golden Retrievers Meet Up For Big Event In USA

Dog's Day Out: 1000 Golden Retrievers Meet Up For Big Event In USA

The three-day event celebrating the Golden Retriever dog breed was organised from February 4 to 6.

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 14:04 IST

Delhi, India

The event started a day after National Golden Retriever Day in the USA on February 3.
Over 1,000 golden retriever dogs literally had their day during the National Golden Retriever Day celebrations in Colorado, USA last week. The ‘Goldens in Golden’ event was organised for three days, starting on Saturday, February 4. Dogs of this popular Scottish breed and their parents flock to the town for special celebrations. The 3rd annual festivities of the ‘Goldens in Golden’ event included meet and mingle, treats, and photo ops. A video of the town getting swarmed with these pooches will instantly uplift your mood and make you smile.

The clip features all the beauties strolling the streets of the city with their parents and flaunting their looks. As per the video, hundreds of retrievers come for ‘puppacinos’, doggy goody bags and lots of pets. Many had dressed their canines in costumes or accessorized them. There was a ‘Mister steal yo girl’, who rocked a sunglass and a scarf, to a pooch dressed in a cute pink frill looking like a ‘ballerina’. The snippet ends with a huge group photo that was all smiles.

Check out the video here-

Sharing photos from the event, the official Facebook page of Visit Golden, CO, wrote, “Our official 2023 Goldens in Golden photo! Thanks to the absolutely GOLDEN crowd - people and pups - who attended! We appreciate you! Come back to see us year-round!"

Check out the post here-

The comment section was flocked by the visitors who also shared a photo of their precious pup and described how they enjoyed the event. “We had a fabulous time!! Love this celebration of such a beautiful breed, a user wrote.

Another dog lover wrote, “This is amazing seeing so many purebred goldens all in one place! Love it". A user had dressed up her dog as Wonder Woman and wrote, “Lily, the Wonder Woman had a great time". One user thanked the founder of the event- Joy Meadows, and wrote, “I love everything about this photo! What a beautiful tradition that Joy started!"

The event was founded by Joy Meadows in 2019, who was inspired by her golden pooch named Waffle.

first published: February 10, 2023, 13:03 IST
last updated: February 10, 2023, 14:04 IST
