Dolce and Gabbana is Selling Monkey Cap for Rs 32,000 But Didn’t We Buy it From Railway Station?

Tell us you are a Desi without telling us you are a Desi! We were forced to wear a monkey cap as a child with the arrival of the winter season in the country. More like a ski mask in Western countries, the ‘Bandar topi’ is famous in India and covers the head, neck, ears, and mouth of a person. It provides all-around protection and shield against the cold and icy winds that surface between November and January.

These ‘uncool’ caps are cheaply available in local shops and even at railway stations. But would you mind spending Rs. 32,000 on a monkey cap? While Desis would definitely ‘mind’ doing so, Dolce and Gabbana don’t seem to agree on this! A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the D&G ‘Khaki Ski Mask Cap’ priced at Rs. 31,990. With its exact resemblance to ‘Bandar topi’, the fashion brand’s expensive product made Desis scream ‘What?’

If that wasn’t enough, the already-high price was discounted from Rs. 40,000 (its original price) and brought down to 32K. ‘Ab yehi dekh na baaki tha!’ And, how can such a ‘big’ step fall on the blind spot of eagle-eyed internet users?

“Dear (Dolce & Gabbana), we get it at any railway station in India for 50 Rs," pointed out a Desi Twitter user while another one jokingly said, “My childhood trauma of wearing monkey caps unwillingly only for them now being sold as luxury is my villain origin story."

Other netizens, who took a jibe at the luxury brand, wrote, “No appreciation for the heavy discount." “Never knew monkey cap itna mehanga bhi ata hoga (Never knew monkey cap would be this costly)", commented another.

