Donald Trump Driving Around Listening to Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' Has Shaken Twitter

Donald Trump drove around while listening to some good old Taylor Swift. Yep, that happened. A lot of Swiftie nation is, however, finding out about it after a video of the former US President sitting in his Rolls Royce listening to ‘Blank Space’ has started going viral.

The video was posted to Melania Trump’s Facebook page is from 2014, as per a Billboard report. The ‘1989’ single ‘Blank Space’ was brand new then and stirring up the world of pop music. Trump was driving his family around, with son Barron (then 8 years old) sitting in the front with him and Melania recording the video from the backseat.

It’s probably safe to say that this wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card for 2023. “Every single intricacy of this is so incredibly baffling," wrote one Twitter user.

Taylor Swift does tend to sneak into incredibly unrelated discussions sometimes. For instance, last year, Elon Musk had restored Kanye West’s account on Twitter around a month after the rapper was banned for violating Twitter policies with a tweet about going “death con 3 on Jewish people". He had received widespread criticism for allegedly displaying “anti-Semitic" sentiments. After being reinstated on Twitter, Ye had tweeted out a “Shalom :)", once again bringing the criticism to the forefront. Israel’s Twitter account screengrabbed Ye’s tweet and wrote, “We would very much like to be excluded from this narrative". Musk, who had welcomed Ye back, wrote, “Your tweets are good! More countries should tweet like this. No fun being all stuffy."

Confusion arose when people noticed Taylor Swift was tagged in Israel’s tweet. Why did that happen? Check it out here.

