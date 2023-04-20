Don’t Blink Else You Will Miss This 'Very Lucky' Boy's Bone-Chilling Escape

A bone-chilling incident in which a boy is seen getting run over by a truck (harvester) has resurfaced online. However, the unbelievable part of the incident is that he survived with just a minor injury. The shocking footage has left viewers speechless and questioning how such a miraculous event is even possible. According to a report by the New York Post, a CCTV clip from Bozhou, located in the Anhui province of China, captured the heart-stopping moment. In the clip, the boy is helping his father dry grain on the road side. The situation takes a crazy turn when he decides to help his mother on the other side of the street. Hold your breath, here comes the scene. He then fails to notice an approaching harvester due to a parked truck blocking his view.

As the little boy rushes towards his mother, he suddenly collides with the harvester’s sharp front. Luckily, he manages to avoid getting hit by the sharp edge and ends up slipping underneath. Despite the terrifying turn of events, the boy emerges from the other side with a petty wound. The clip ends with the little one standing up as if nothing happened. His parents, who were watching in horror, rushed over to hold him quickly, relieved that he survived the incident with a small scratch.

The Twitter page, CCTV Idiots, recently shared the video and captioned it, “A very lucky kid from China."

Social media users were amazed by the boy’s lucky escape and shared their thoughts on the incident. One user expressed their gratitude, “That’s really really lucky. God Bless him and may this incident teach him not to cross the road again without looking at both sides."

Another user expressed their amazement, “What a day to be alive."

A third user commented, “When your time is not up, even if you try you won’t go."

A fourth user was overjoyed and wrote, “OMG! I’m so happy that the kid is okay."

What do you have to say about it?

