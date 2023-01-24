Drake's Old 'Simping' Comments on Athiya Shetty's IG Go Viral as Actor Weds KL Rahul

Cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty tied the knot on January 23 and Twitterati think rapper Drake might be having a hard time. That’s because people are convinced that there was a time when the singer used to have a thing for Athiya. By way of proof, they have Drake’s old Instagram comments on the actor’s photos which have a “simp" vibe to them.

Athiya shared a photo wishing dad Suniel Shetty on his birthday and Drake commented, “Legend". Under another photo of Athiya on her birthday, Drake commented, “Happy birthday to my SHETTY a true goddess!!!! Guess who’s watching Mubarakan 3 times on the tour bus in your honour," along with some laughing and heart emojis. This cemented the feeling that Drake was “down bad" for the actor.

‘Simping’ (if that’s what was happening) over someone and not afraid to show it? We stan.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding ceremony took place on Monday at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. After the ceremony concluded, Suniel and his son Ahan Shetty came out of the venue, greeted the media and distributed sweets to the media personnel stationed outside the venue.

The couple had been dating each other for the last three years. Clearly, Drake has had quite some time to “move on". Celebrating their big day surrounded by close family and friends, the couple shared dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony dressed in pretty pastels.

