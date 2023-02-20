Home » BUZZ » This Twitter Thread Discusses Best Bollywood Remakes and Fans are Taking Notes

This Twitter Thread Discusses Best Bollywood Remakes and Fans are Taking Notes

A Twitter thread which is currently going viral discusses the best remake ever made in Bollywood.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 10:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter Thread Discusses Best Bollywood Remakes and Fans are Taking Notes. (Image: Twitter/@MSDianAbhiii)

Over all these years, there have been several remakes of Bollywood films. While some were a hit and made a mark in the industry, others were a fail and nobody got to know much about them. Now, a Twitter thread which is currently going viral discusses the same. Twitter user Abhishek took to the micro blogging site and shared an image from Drishyam. The movie stars Ajay Devgn. “Best remake ever made in Bollywood," he wrote in the caption, and started a thread. “Best remake ever made in Bollywood," wrote another Twitter user while sharing a still from Phir Hera Pheri.

“Agneepath and Don stand tall for me.. Drishyam is easy to remake. Drishyam is all about the genius of the story and the script. Once you have got that, there isn’t much rocket science in that. You can as well watch the original!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Might as well make this a category in award functions… Nothing original and worthwhile is made anyway in Bollywood."

One user shared his own list, “Aitraaz - Discloser Munnabhai MBBS - Patch adams The Hangover - Sunday (bollywood)"

Here are a few reactions:

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter user, Aavishkar, put out a question that read, “What according to you is the BEST PERFORMANCE given by your most favourite actor?" This sparked a conversation on the micro-blogging site where users started listing out their favourite actors who left an indelible imprint with their remarkable acting and overall performance. From SRK in Swades, Ajay Devgn in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar, Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Varun Dhawan in Badlapur, Rajpal Yadav in Chup Chup Ke, Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots, Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai MBBS, to Hrithik Roshan in Guzaarish, the list had it all. Who will you choose?

