Home » Buzz » Drunk Bengaluru Startup Worker 'Chokes' While Team Parties, Twitter User Shares 'Alarming Trend'

A Twitter user shared how he rescued a Bengaluru startup employee who was blackout drunk and choking on his own vomit at a bar while his team partied.

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 09:20 IST

Bengaluru, India

Twitter user rescues drunk Bengaluru startup employee. (Credits: Twitter/@caleb_friesen2)
A Twitter user claimed to have found a Bengaluru startup employee passed out and choking on his own vomit at a bar while his team partied. Caleb Friesen, the Twitter user in question, shared the story as a cautionary message to those startup founders who believe in “working hard, partying harder". Friesen said that he ran to the rescue of the passed-out employee after he noticed the young man convulsing.

“The attitude was, “Bro, what a party animal, he’s wasted!" By the time I had walked back up the stairs to my table, they had moved him to a more secluded spot, away from the dance floor. He was puking again. Ran back downstairs and explained the severity of the situation," Friesen wrote.

Friesen was eventually able to find team members “sober and responsible enough" to realise the gravity of the situation. “Moral of the story for founders: always send a supervisor who won’t be drinking, to keep an eye on the group and make sure everyone is safe!" He added.

People on Twitter found the message an important PSA.

What do you think?

