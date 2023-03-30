A drunk IndiGo passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated around the toilet on a Guwahati to Delhi flight on March 26. The shocking incident prompted outrage on social media after a photo of a cabin crew member cleaning the mess went viral. Bhaskar Dev Konwar, a passenger on the flight, shared the incident in a Facebook post.

“Indigo 6E 762 : Guwahati to Delhi. Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet. Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well. Salute girl power," Konwar wrote in his Facebook post.

The viral photo showed the crew member with cleaning spray in hand, and a series of tissue papers lined up on the floor to clean up the mess. “I was really feeling bad. Three girls were from Ne, one from Ghy, one from Bijoynagar and one from Kohima. They were virtually crawling on the aisle to clean it up and out of respect I didn’t click those moments," Konwar elaborated in a comment.

He also said that the passenger was not penalised in any way. “Scot free. I really felt bad when I saw the leading lady cleaning with her hand brush and scratching the floor to clear the mess," he wrote in another comment.

There was an outpour of sympathy for the crew members. Many also objected to the usage of the term “girl power" in this context.

Recently, a series of such incidents of passengers’ unruly behaviour on flights has been making the headlines.

