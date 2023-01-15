Drunk Man Flawlessly Sings Bhojpuri Song in Bihar Jail, Gets Offer From Ankit Tiwari

A man, who was arrested by Buxur Police for allegedly entering the border district from neighbouring UP in an inebriated condition, has become an overnight sensation. Kanhaiya Kumar, 24, was confined in the police lockup when he was heard singing a Bhojpuri song flawlessly. His melodious voice and talent have landed him multiple offers from the music industry.

A video of him singing from Bihar jail went crazy viral on social media. In the clip, the man can be heard singing “Daroga Ji Ho…" while standing behind the bars. In the video, police officials can also be heard congratulating him, saying “Wah Wah…" Watch the video here.

The viral video not only impressed the internet but also grabbed the attention of many celebrities from the music industry.

After being impressed by his sweet voice, Galliyan singer Ankit Tiwari offered Kumar to sing a song for his music company, Mist Music Private Limited. Taking to his Twitter handle, Ankit wrote, “Addiction is a social evil and only art has the power to defeat this evil”. He added, “I give this person a chance to sing a song on behalf of my music company”.

Take a look at the tweet below.

Apart from that, Kanhaiya also got an opportunity to sing at a well-known studio in UP. The tweet read, “Kanhaiya, a poor youth of Kaimur, was sent to jail after getting drunk by Bihar police. After his legal help, efforts will be made to reform him, along with UP Opportunity to sing at the famous Trinetra Studio will also be provided."

Since being shared, the viral video has amassed over 17,600 views.

