A bizarre incident from Nepal has surfaced on social media where an unnamed 43-year-old inserted a 12 cm long glass inside his body via his private part. This glass was then found in his abdomen. Doctors had to spend 3 days removing the object from his body. More about this incident has been revealed by the National Medical Association. As revealed by the association, the man first claimed to medical authorities to have put the glass in his private part by accident. He was supposedly drunk at that time. Later, he confessed that it was not a mere accident. He had inserted the glass for sexual gratification. The man also revealed to authorities that this blockage had even prevented him from going to the toilet for two days.

Initially, the man tried to take out the glass by himself but couldn’t succeed and then went to doctors, who failed as well. Even after performing X-Ray on his body, they were not able to understand how this glass was stuck in his abdomen. They tried the procedure of milking the man, which means squeezing the lower intestine. As revealed by the doctors, the process of milking was extremely difficult because the glass was tightly fixed in the anus. With no other alternative, the doctors had to perform surgery and finally, on the fifth day of the operation, the man was able to pass stools. He was finally discharged on the seventh day of the operation. Two months have passed since the operation and the man is doing well.

This is not the first time the incident of people inserting foreign objects in their private parts has surfaced on social media. A similar incident was reported last year where a 79-year-old Japanese man inserted a 90-inch jump rope in his penis. This incident was reported in The Daily Mail portal. This act had horrific consequences for the man and he found it difficult to urinate. Doctors had to conduct surgery to remove the object which they described to the portal as a foreign coiled body.

