Drunk Man Misbehaves With Female Co-passenger On Flight, Asks Her To Make Love

There has been an insane increase in the crimes that are committed inside a plane, while in mid-air. One such incident recently occurred on a flight from Seattle, Washington to Anchorage, Alaska. A man named Adam David Seymour sexually assaulted a female passenger, asking her to make love with him, citing they were going to die. The woman revealed that he appeared friendly at first, but his behaviour changed when he pulled out three bottles of liquor and drank all of them. She added that he also ordered two bottles of Jack Daniel’s and Coke.

She explained that after consuming a high amount of alcohol, Adam started slurring and began moving physically closer to her. He even tried to rub her lower thighs and knees on the inner and outer sides and rested his head on her shoulder. She further added that this was all done without her consent. The man allegedly made several comments about her sexuality and asked her to make love with him, claiming that the flight was going to crash and they all would die.

Advertisement

All this time, the woman tried to ignore his behaviour out of fear that replying back to him would trigger him. She tried to gather the flight attendant’s attention when Adam made the comment about the flight’s crash. The man created a ruckus inside the plane. He lit a cigarette in the flight’s bathroom. He even told an off-duty officer on the flight that he would kill him. The attendants then decided to stop offering him alcohol, but he drowned another bottle, claiming that it was a hand sanitiser.

On his arrival at the airport, Adam was detained by the airport police, but he refused to take the breathalyser test. He was charged at the Anchorage Federal Court with assault with the intent to commit a felony.

Advertisement

There have been several instances of unruly and aggressive air passengers in India as well. There have also been cases of flights off-loading passengers due to their misbehaviour on the flight.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here