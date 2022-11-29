Home » BUZZ » Drunk Woman, Who Suspected Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her, Sets His Room Ablaze

Drunk Woman, Who Suspected Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her, Sets His Room Ablaze

The man revealed that his girlfriend even attacked him before she started destroying the room.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 12:12 IST

Delhi, India

While the firefighters managed to stop the fire from spreading to other rooms of the apartment, the victim’s bedroom suffered severe damage.
While the firefighters managed to stop the fire from spreading to other rooms of the apartment, the victim’s bedroom suffered severe damage.

We often hear stories of betrayals and revenge, some of which are bizarre and over the top. In one such incident, a woman set her boyfriend’s room on fire after she suspected he was cheating on her. She is currently in police custody.

Daily Star reported the woman to be Donlaya Nalee, 25, from Pattaya, Thailand. She reportedly became so enraged on Saturday, November 26, that she set her boyfriend’s bed on fire while she was drunk. The police were informed about the fire at around 1:30 am (local time). Several fire engines arrived at the scene, as neighbours and onlookers spotted a room with thick smoke billowing out of it.

While the firefighters managed to stop the fire from spreading to other rooms of the apartment, the victim’s bedroom suffered severe damage.

Advertisement

The victim is a 33-year-old Pattaya resident, who said in a statement that his girlfriend set the fire when she was intoxicated. He added, “She was angry and jealous of me for allegedly having an affair with another woman."

RELATED NEWS

He revealed that she couldn’t control herself and even attacked him before she started destroying the room. He also stated that she first set the fire to his bed, which then spread throughout the room.

Nalee was taken into custody, but the police haven’t yet revealed what she might be charged with. She was ordered to sober up before being questioned by the cops. The man has declined to comment on whether her accusation of cheating is true.

In another incident, a Texas woman was arrested after setting his house on fire when she suspected her boyfriend of cheating on her. However, it later turned out that the woman who picked up the boyfriend’s facetime was one of his relatives. She was later tracked down by the police and arrested. The 23-year-old was charged with arson and was identified as Senaida Marie Soto.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: November 29, 2022, 12:12 IST
last updated: November 29, 2022, 12:12 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+24PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Nushrratt Bharuccha In White Sharara With Sequin Bralette And Cape Looks Radiant, Check Out The Diva's Stunning Pictures