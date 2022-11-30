Duckling Playing Peek-a-Boo With Woman is a Cute Video Netizens are Watching on Loop

Babies are loved for their cuteness and innocence that come to the fore every time they indulge in something funny yet engaging. Now, this also includes the animals’ babies who often win hearts after their videos go viral and make netizens go “Aww!" Recently, a video of a duckling playing peek-a-boo with a lady melted hearts as users couldn’t get over the adorable bird going all cheerful and jolly!

In the clip shared by a Twitter user, Alex M.Kitner, the young duck could be seen playing with the owner by hiding behind a soda. The bird was spotted a few seconds after the video began as it came up to make a sound “peek-a-boo" in a cute, cheery voice. The baby duck that lurked behind the soda can popped up again to play the game with the woman behind the camera. Not just peek-a-boo, the little yellow duck made whistling sounds towards the end of the clip that made her caretaker burst into endless laughs.

Advertisement

Netizens loved the way the young duck played the funny game with its owner. Not just that, the little duck made them play the aww-dorable video on loop! “this is one of those videos you can come back to when you’re down, just seeing the joy on the birdie’s face, I’m convinced they know they’re having fun", commented a user. Another one wrote, “The peekaboo is great but that whistle down and up is the cutest."

Advertisement

Some even found it very fascinating and said, “This may be the best thing I have watched on the internet. Ever." The duckling is definitely having a great time with the woman and her video is too cute to be missed!

Lately, a few chicks and a monkey were seen enjoying themselves together in a viral video where they sat on the grass and ate twigs. As all of them dozed off after a satisfactory meal, two chicks rested on the monkey which was one of the most adorable things to be witnessed on the internet.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here