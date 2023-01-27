Home » BUZZ » ‘Dum Ki Chai’ Recipe Video Disgusts Internet and No One Wants to Take a Sip

‘Dum Ki Chai’ Recipe Video Disgusts Internet and No One Wants to Take a Sip

A recipe video of 'Dum Ki Chai' has surfaced on social media and netizens can't complain anymore. It showed an elaborated process of preparing the 'bizarre' tea that was called out on Instagram.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 14:49 IST

Delhi, India

Viral Video: 'Dum Ki Chai' recipe gets called out on Instagram after netizens complain it for being 'too long' to prepare a cup of tea (Photo Credits: Instagram/@spoonsofdilli)
Viral Video: 'Dum Ki Chai' recipe gets called out on Instagram after netizens complain it for being 'too long' to prepare a cup of tea (Photo Credits: Instagram/@spoonsofdilli)

A chai lover would never compromise with the standard taste of tea served in Indian households. But recent videos of chai being served in the most unexpected ways have disgusted the internet already.  Did you forget the ‘chai ice cream’, already? If that wasn’t enough, a recipe video of ‘Dum Ki Chai’ has surfaced on social media and netizens can’t complain anymore. ‘Dum Phukt’, commonly called ‘Dum’, is a cooking technique where vegetables and meat are kept on low flame, usually in a sealed container. But what needs to be ‘cooked’ for ‘Dum Ki Chai’?

A video shared on Instagram showed the long procedure of making ‘Dum ki Chai’. It began with covering a small half-filled container of water with ‘malmal’ cloth and placing a few spices on it. Having placed tea leaves, sugar, pieces of ginger, cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom on the cloth, the glass was kept in a cooker and was then covered for 5-6 minutes. After the boil, the chai mixture was then added to milk that, hence, gave a cup of ‘Dum Ki Chai’.

Advertisement

However, the elaborated process didn’t go well with Desis who are used to a quickly-prepared chai that gets ready within 5-10 minutes. “How to make easy life difficult… Tutorial," remarked a user while another one commented, “I tried it, and tasted disgusting." “Looks like a lot of work for a cup of tea. Can make just as good or even better in less than 5 mins," pointed out the third user.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Some even requested to not experiment with the usual ways of making things as one of them replied, “Let alone the tea and maggi". “There is an age-old saying- do not reinvent the wheel. This video proves it," added another.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: January 27, 2023, 14:49 IST
last updated: January 27, 2023, 14:49 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Designer Masaba Gupta Ties The Knot With Actor Satyadeep Misra In Intimate Wedding, See Pics

+15PHOTOS

Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Shruti Haasan, Gauahar Khan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About