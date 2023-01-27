A chai lover would never compromise with the standard taste of tea served in Indian households. But recent videos of chai being served in the most unexpected ways have disgusted the internet already. Did you forget the ‘chai ice cream’, already? If that wasn’t enough, a recipe video of ‘Dum Ki Chai’ has surfaced on social media and netizens can’t complain anymore. ‘Dum Phukt’, commonly called ‘Dum’, is a cooking technique where vegetables and meat are kept on low flame, usually in a sealed container. But what needs to be ‘cooked’ for ‘Dum Ki Chai’?

A video shared on Instagram showed the long procedure of making ‘Dum ki Chai’. It began with covering a small half-filled container of water with ‘malmal’ cloth and placing a few spices on it. Having placed tea leaves, sugar, pieces of ginger, cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom on the cloth, the glass was kept in a cooker and was then covered for 5-6 minutes. After the boil, the chai mixture was then added to milk that, hence, gave a cup of ‘Dum Ki Chai’.

Advertisement

However, the elaborated process didn’t go well with Desis who are used to a quickly-prepared chai that gets ready within 5-10 minutes. “How to make easy life difficult… Tutorial," remarked a user while another one commented, “I tried it, and tasted disgusting." “Looks like a lot of work for a cup of tea. Can make just as good or even better in less than 5 mins," pointed out the third user.

Advertisement

Some even requested to not experiment with the usual ways of making things as one of them replied, “Let alone the tea and maggi". “There is an age-old saying- do not reinvent the wheel. This video proves it," added another.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here