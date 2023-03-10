Pakistani singer-songwriter Kaifi Khalil dropped his song Kahani Suni 2.0 on YouTube last year. Khalil’s music instantly became popular on the internet. Now, a cover version of the song is creating ripples just like the original did. Emma Heesters, a Dutch singer, songwriter and YouTuber, recently uploaded a rendition of the song in her typical melodious style on Instagram. Her accent filtering into the song makes it rather unique. It is also especially remarkable since Heesters does not speak Urdu or Hindi.

In the video, Emma Heesters is heard following the original lyrics and tune of Khalil’s song. The attempt to recreate the emotion with which it was sung is also quite clear. Her endeavour shows that music, feelings, and appreciation for art can not be contained by borders or language barriers.

In the caption of her post, she said, “Kahani Suno 2.0. More than 250 million views on my reels! WOW, So I thought it was time to sing in another beautiful language again!" She tagged Kaifi Khalil in the caption.

The video has gone viral with over 962,000 views with a flood reaction from the music lovers. Kaifi Khalil, too, was unable to stop himself from appreciating the effort Emma Heesters made. He reacted to this cover in the comments section, expressing his admiration for the effort with a heart and rose emoji.

Kaifi Khalil gained massive popularity after he sang Balochi song “Kana Yaari" in one of Coke Studio’s sessions last year. The Karachi-based singer-songwriter’s Kahani Suno 2.0 trended at Number 1 on Spotify in Pakistan. It was also in the top 30 on YouTube charts for Global Top Music Video in January. The official music video has so far amassed over 133 million views on YouTube, too. It is no wonder, then, that it caught Emma Heesters’ attention, too.

She is well-known for performing cover songs in a variety of languages, including those that she can not speak. Emma Heesters has previously sung covers of songs such as Despacito, Attention, Bijlee Bijlee, Amplifier, and even a bilingual version of Apna Bana Le and other songs.

