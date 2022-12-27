Dwayne Johnson Surprises His Mom With Christmas Presents, Her Reaction is Heartwarming

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year and actor Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson’s family is celebrating it with great zeal and enthusiasm. Recently, the Black Adam star shared an emotional video of his mother, Ata Johnson, tearing up while opening up her Christmas presents. In the clip, the Johnson matriarch puts a Louis Vuitton gift box away with tearful eyes and a concerned Rock can be heard in the background asking if she was okay. “We’ve come a long way," replies an emotional Ata Johnson seemingly recalling her struggling days.

In the caption of the video, the Black Adam star revealed his mother always cries while opening up her Christmas presents. He highlighted how life tends to move fast but the one thing that anchors his family during Christmas is gratitude. “Johnson family Christmas tradition, my mom will open her first gift and always start crying. Christmas come and go and life moves fast, but one thing that anchors this family on Christmas Day, is gratitude," he wrote.

Travelling down memory lane, the actor then recalled his challenging past and explained how the emotional reaction of his mother is only due to feeling inevitably grateful. “We had some rough Christmas’ many years ago so that’s why these days my mom’s tears of gratitude inevitably will always come down," he continued. Watch the emotional video here:

Within hours of sharing the post, the clip ended up amassing over 6 lakh likes and more than 10.3 million views on the photo-sharing application. In addition to this, a barrage of fans also took to the comment section to laud the actor’s strong family bond. A user commented, “I love how she’s processing it. Like, she remembers those hardship days and is thankful for these new moments/memories. Absolutely beautiful!" Another said, “Bless her heart." Meanwhile, one more added, “Gratitude is so beautiful to see."

The emotional present opening video of the actor’s mother was set against the backdrop of Luther Vandross’ iconic Christmas track, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

