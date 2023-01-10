Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reveals How He Once Saved a Man's Life By Punching Him

How many people can say they saved someone’s life by punching them? One of the most popular WWE stars and one of the highest-paid Hollywood actors, Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson certainly can. When he is not dominating the WWE ring and delivering blockbusters, The Rock is out there saving lives. And he has been doing so ever since he was a teen. In fact, Dwayne Johnson saved the life of another individual when he was only fifteen years old. It might seem like he would be doing the opposite when he punched a guy in the head. Yet Johnson helped the guy find that he had a brain tumor.

Narrating the incident to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson mentioned that wounding the guy led him to visit a hospital. That is when they found out he had a brain tumor. Ladbible quoted him as saying on the SiriusXM podcast, “Then I hit this one guy when I was fifteen, it sounds a little self-serving and I didn’t know he wound up having a brain tumor." He added, “And I had no idea. He hit his head against the wall and went down, I kept punching him and he had to go to the hospital and they found out that he had a brain tumor."

Dwayne Johnson did not have a stable childhood. As the son of professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, the Rock found himself changing several schools during his teen years. Naturally, he found it a struggle to settle in. This ultimately led him to choose a life of run-in with the law. He was 17 when he got arrested for fighting several times.

Ultimately, sports became his saving grace. Dwayne Johnson turned his life around and become whom millions of fans around the world have come to adore. The Rock also established The Dwayne Johnson ROCK Foundation in 2006. His foundation aims to help terminally ill children, something The Rock is passionate about.

Dwayne Johnson also recently appeared in the Warner Bros film Black Adam. The 2022 American superhero film started Johnson as the titular DC Comics character. It followed the journey of Johnson’s character nearly 5,000 years after he is freed from his earthly tomb, on the path to unleashing his unique form of justice in the modern world.

