In a commendable act of honesty, a 40-year-old man returned a bag full of cash to Ghaziabad police on Tuesday, February 7. The man identified to be Aas Mohammad is reportedly an e-rickshaw driver by profession. He discovered a bag lying unattended on a street in Modinagar while on his way to drop passengers towards Tibra road. The bag consisted of a whopping Rs 25 lakh, reported the police. The DCP of the Modinagar Police station stated that he informed the authorities about the bag that had 50 bundles of Rs 500 notes.

While sharing the detailed account of the incident, Aas Mohammad, according to The Times of India, revealed that he found the unattended bag at 1 pm and assumed there could be a bomb inside it. However, he was shocked to find wads of cash inside it. He seemingly made futile attempts of finding the owner and later submitted the bag to the police.

“As I hail from a poor family, I know the value of money and the sufferings of those who lose it," said Mohammad. The e-rickshaw driver was also honoured by the police authorities for his heer act of honesty. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Commissionerate, Ghaziabad shared a photo of Aas Mohammad receiving a certificate and flower bouquet from the police department. “DCP Rural honoured the e-rickshaw driver who set an example of honesty by handing over a bag full of money found on the roadside to the police," read the official tweet.

After the story surfaced online, Mohammad Aas received praise and adulation from multiple users. Some of them demanded that the e-rickshaw driver must get a financial reward for his selfless act. A user wrote, “I appreciate the honesty of this auto driver Mr. Mohammad. I request the police authorities to see that some financial reward is given to this poor auto driver."

Another commented, “Giving merely a certificate of honesty which has no value nowadays instead he should be awarded some cash from the owner of the bag."

One more joined, “Very commendable and the department’s move of honouring this person is even more commendable."

Meanwhile, a user added, “Heartily salute & reciprocate the honesty of Mr. Mohammad but at the same time he should be given some cash reward of at least 10% to keep his spirit alive for a long time."

The cash amount is recorded to be unclaimed as of now and a team has been assigned to trace its owner.

