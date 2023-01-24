Earthquake tremors were felt across the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday afternoon. According to the National Center for Seismological, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted Nepal which sent tremors across Delhi and the neighbouring region. The tremors were also felt in the regions of Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. However, no news of damage has been reported from any region in the country.

The quake struck Nepal at 2:28 pm at a depth of 10 km and about 63 km to the northwest of Jumla district in Nepal. It was recorded approximately 300 km from the country’s capital, Kathmandu. Meanwhile, the earth tremors in Delhi have made social media users run to Twitter to share memes regarding the natural disaster for ‘disturbing’ the national capital again and again. Earlier, Delhi felt the tremors when an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on January 5, 2023.

In the meantime, this earthquake made netizens share memes and jokes in order to ease the worry and calm down Delhiites via the internet. Truly, Dilli Wale take no time in easing any situation by evoking their light-hearted mood, and this time it’s happening again. Check out how the Delhi earthquake ‘shook’ Twitter with “Dekho Dekho Vo Aa Gaya" memes.

This time, the tremors lasted for about 15 seconds in Delhi, making people rush out of their homes and offices.

