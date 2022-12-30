Earthquakes to Lightning Strikes: Times When Angry Mother Nature Was Caught in 4K in 2022

Earthquakes To Lightning Strikes: Dramatic Weather Moments Of 2022 Caught On Camera

2022 was the year that witnessed some of the most drastic weather changes. This year’s most talked-about events, ranging from earthquakes to lightning strikes, were captured on camera and are now captivating the world. A collection of videos from around the world capturing the devastation and chaos caused by severe weather has been shared online. It includes firsthand accounts from survivors of such events. The compilation video has been shared by a page named The Weather Network on Twitter with the caption, “2022 was a wild year for weather! Here’s a look at some of the more dramatic moments caught on camera".

The video gives glimpses of countries like Pakistan and Brazil which were battered by worst-hit floods. The UK, the US and several other countries witnessed cyclones and storms. Apart from that, glimpses of tornados, forest fires, avalanches, landslides accidents and many more were shown in the clip. The 1.57 mins video is sure to send a chill down your spine as it captures some of the most terrifying weather incidents.

Watch the video below:

The video has garnered over 15.7 thousand views as of now. Social media users were left stunned by the compilation. One of the users revealed that it’s all because of “climate change!"

Another user added, “Weather events happen every year, to a greater or lesser extent".

A third user was stunned by watching a glimpse of the tornado as it wrote, “That tornado" with a shock face emoji.

The rising climate change also caused the largest wildfire in the history of New Mexico earlier this year. Over the course of 90 days, the greatest wildfire in New Mexico’s history burnt nearly 200 homes and more than 340,000 acres of land. Early in April, the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fire began, and it continued to burn until early in July. Nearly 2,100 firemen were dispatched at one point to tackle the blaze.

At the end of July, flooding in eastern Kentucky claimed the lives of close to 40 individuals. Over the course of two days, the area received about 10 inches of rain, most of which fell in a few hours.

A few days prior to the Kentucky floods, thunderstorms dumped approximately 10 inches of rain on the Gateway to the West, flooding St. Louis, Missouri. These two floods were regarded as rainfall occurrences happening once every 1,000 years.

