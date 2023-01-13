'Eating Like a Mumbaikar': British High Commissioner Enjoys Mumbai's Sandwich and Chilli Ice Cream, Shares Pic

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, is a big-time foodie and his social media handle is proof. Alex Ellis often posts pictures of him enjoying delicious Indian dishes on the Internet and on Thursday, he’s done it again. The British envoy tweeted about trying a spicy snack from a roadside vendor in Mumbai. In the picture, Ellis is seen enjoying as he relishes the famous Bombay sandwich and chilli ice cream from the stall. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Eating like a #Mumbaikar today – trying the Mumbai sandwich and chilli ice cream. #BombaySandwich". Not just that, he also wrote “Come eat" in Marathi in his caption.

Take a look at the post below:

The tweet garnered over 95 thousand views ever since it was shared online. Several social media users went on to give suggestions for his next meal to try, while others asked him about trying spicy snacks. One of the users wrote, “Hi Alex, Hope you agree that the Mumbai Sandwich is in a league of its own and deserves far greater recognition?"

Another user added, “Come and enjoy Hotdog in Indore, divinity and Jalebi/ Mithai at Shreeganga and food at some old joints at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh."

A Twitter user added, “I have to make you try the vada pav, High commissioner. Especially the one at Prabhadevi. Next time!"

This isn’t the first time the British High Commissioner has tried Indian cuisine and flavours from all over the country. Mr Ellis earlier tried the Maharashtrian vada pav, a fast food that consists of deep-fried potato dumplings sandwiched between two bread buns. Along with the picture of him enjoying the vada pav, he wrote, “There’s always time to have a #vadapav in Mumbai."

Mr Ellis was previously also seen indulging in a delectable plate of dosa and sambhar while in Bangalore.

Alex Ellis was appointed as the British High Commissioner to India in the year 2021. Ever since his time in India, he frequently posts snippets of his conversations with locals and tries new foods at well-known restaurants across the nation.

