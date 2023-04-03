Economy To First Class, MrBeast Tries Flights Ranging From Rs 82 To Rs 4 Crore

MrBeast, the legendary YouTuber, has done it again. In his latest video, he has taken the viewers on a wild ride of 7 different flights, each with a different price tag, ranging from a measly $1 (about Rs 82) to a staggering $500,000 (over Rs. 4.12 crore). For those who don’t know, Jimmy Donaldson, A.K.A. MrBeast is famous for his wacky stunts and jaw-dropping challenges. And this time, he’s outdone himself. The video follows his journey as he flies around in a range of seats, from the dangerous-looking $1 flight with his crew calling dibs on his channel to the sumptuous and luxurious private jet.

The flights are not just a visual spectacle, but a learning experience too. MrBeast takes his viewers through the ups and downs of each flight, sharing his thoughts on the food, the entertainment, and most importantly, the legroom. The candid reviews from him and his crew will have anyone laughing out loud and nodding in agreement.

Social media users were impressed with MrBeast’s latest video, like always. They loved how much time and energy he and his entire team put into making each of these videos. Many remarked that they were impressed by how down-to-earth they have remained even after growing so much and every clip shows the hard work and dedication the entire team puts into making these videos. A YouTube user wrote, “I love the fact that he really flew across the entire country for a 50 seconds clip really does show the hard work and dedication Jimmy puts into his videos!"

Another comment read, “Can we take a moment to appreciate that Jimmy makes the best high-quality content for us every day for us and he always makes our day or night even better."

“The level of commitment that this man puts into trying to entertain his audience is insanely inspirational. MrBeast and his team are going to continue to break records the more they keep this up. And they all deserve all the props in the world for it, too," wrote a user.

Aside from his over-the-top stunts and challenges, Jimmy Donaldson is also known for his generosity. He recently gave a waitress a new car as a tip after he found out that she didn’t have a vehicle to get to work. The waitress, whose name is Amy, was approached by Donaldson after he finished his meal. He asked her what the largest tip she had ever received was, and she replied that it was $50 (which is equivalent to around Rs 4,000).

Donaldson then asked her if she had ever been tipped with a car before, and at first, she thought he was joking. However, he assured her that he was serious and took her outside to show her the brand-new car that was waiting for her. The young woman was overwhelmed with emotion as she received the keys to her new car. The caption accompanying the clip, which was shared on Instagram, read, “Amy’s been getting to work without a car for months, thanks to you, we changed that."

Social media users expressed how impressed they were that MrBeast always finds ways to use his wealth to help others out.

