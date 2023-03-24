The Guinness world record-holder of the most valuable guitar Eden of Coronet was first unveiled at BaselWorld in March 2015. Eden of Coronet was adorned with over 11,441 pieces of diamonds and set in 18-carat white gold. It was not hard to imagine why this showpiece easily clinched the title of the most valuable guitar in the world.

Created by jewellery designer Aaron Shum from Hong Kong, the price of this guitar is Rs 20,00,000. Its value was certified in Hong Kong, China on March 15, 2015. Gibson and designer Mark Lui collaborated with Aaron for making this guitar. Two images of this guitar have been tweeted by Guinness World Records on March 15 this year.

This post got mixed reactions from social media users. Many were left quite amazed at the guitar. A user stated how he was bewildered by the beauty of the musical instrument.

Some others thought otherwise and tweeted that all this decoration was a waste of a good guitar.

Despite the contrasting opinions, the preparation for this guitar is astonishing. As stated in the report published on the National News portal, this guitar is a result of more than 700 days of work from a team of 68 people. These 68 manufacturers worked on every aspect of this guitar, ranging from concept development to market research, design, technical analysis, material and sourcing. Some think that the guitar will be of no use because it is covered with diamonds. The best thing about this instrument is that it can still be played. A video regarding this was shared by Coronet Diamond Museum on Youtube.

In this video, Jansen Press — Gibson guitar specialist — has given a demonstration of how the guitar can be played smoothly and diamonds will pose no difficulties. Jansen played the guitar at BaselWorld, the jewellery and watch show, which is held annually in Abu Dhabi. It features regional and international jewellers who display their precious creations at the event. JWS event manager Mohamad Meheiddine had told National News that this guitar is one of the striking possessions at their show.

