Eight-Year-Old’s Letter to Santa for ‘Less Bullying’ Leaves the Internet Heart-Broken

Suzy Boliver shared a TikTok video that showed her daughter's 'Christmas List' which shockingly made her heart sink! She wanted was 'more friends' and 'less bullying' which left the users speechless.

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 16:34 IST

Eight-year-old requests Santa for 'more friends' and 'less bullying' that left the internet speechless (Photo Credits: Instagram/@suzyboliver51)
Eight-year-old requests Santa for 'more friends' and 'less bullying' that left the internet speechless (Photo Credits: Instagram/@suzyboliver51)

Christmas is around the corner and children have started preparing their ‘Christmas lists’ for Santa that include everything that they desire for the upcoming year. From exciting gifts to valuable wishes, everything is penned down by kids who wait for Santa Claus to arrive and fulfill their demands. Such was the expectation of Suzy Boliver from her eight-year-old daughter who wanted something else from Santa. The mother shared a TikTok video that showed her child’s “Christmas List" which shockingly made her heart sink! Yes, all she wanted was ‘more friends’ and ‘less bullying’ which left the mum speechless.

Suzy was heartbroken when she came across her young daughter’s Christmas list. Among the other typical gifts such as Squishmallows, Apple pencil, iPhone 12, etc., the list stated “more friends" and “less bullying to me" at the end which devastated her mother completely. Supposedly, Suzy wasn’t going to share it online until she realised that this shouldn’t be neglected. It reflected that things happening to an eight-year-old in 2022 must be talked about since there could be chances of other children suffering from something similar as her daughter did.

“I wasn’t going to post this, but you know what … this is being 8 yrs old in 2022 and maybe we should be talking about it," Suzy wrote in the caption. The short clip also stated how her “heart sank" when she noticed her unusual request to Santa on the otherwise normal Christmas list.

Soon, the video amassed over three million views as netizens couldn’t digest the story and felt miserable for the child. “’Childhood bullying has ruined my mental health in my late twenties, please protect her and be emotionally available,’ wrote one user while someone else said, “We need to do something about bullying. We are taking way too long."

Other parents also started commenting on the TikTok video as one of them wrote, “This made me cry. My daughter is 8. This would break me." Another parent suggested, “If you can’t then help her change schools."

