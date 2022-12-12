Elderly Hong Kong Couple Arrested Over Murder Of 47-Year-Old Terminally Ill Daughter

Parents would go to any length to provide their children with a happy and easy life. Their comfort is a parent’s top priority. Every parent earns so that they can provide for their family. But can parents kill their children in any scenario no matter how far they are pushed? Some incidents point to the idea that people can do so. Hong Kong police have arrested an elderly couple in connection to the suspected murder of their 47-year-old terminally ill daughter in Wong Tai Sin, Hong Kong.

Emergency personnel were sent to a Lok Shun House flat at the Tsz Lok Estate early morning on Sunday after a 74-year-old woman called the police and confessed to attacking her daughter with a hammer.

The victim was found lying unconscious in the living room of the flat and was rushed to Kwong Wah Hospital. However, she was pronounced dead later.

The assistant district police commander, Lau Ka-ho, said bloodstains were found in a room assumed to be the 47-year-old victim’s and in a toilet next to it. The living room was also full of blood stains and the woman was found to have wounds to her neck and forehead, apparently from hard objects’ impact.

The couple, who are in their 70s, were arrested at the scene. Lau revealed that the victim had mobility issues and suffered from terminal illness for at least five years. Because of her illness, she was heavily dependent on her parents. The father is known to be about 78 years old.

The police officers seized a hammer and some clothes from the flat for further investigation. In another tragic family incident, a man allegedly attacked his 89-year-old father with a knife and set fire to their flat. The incident happened on December 1 in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Both of them died in the fire.

