Elderly Lion, Challenged By 2 Others In Jungle, Shows Them Who The Real King Is

Wildlife videos are a popular way to experience the beauty and wonders of the natural world. One of the most iconic animals featured in these videos is the lion, known as the “king of the jungle". With their majestic manes and powerful roars, lions captivate viewers with their raw power and grace. Wildlife videos showcasing lions often depict their hunting and social behaviour, as well as their interactions with other animals in their ecosystem. The Maasai Sightings YouTube channel frequently shares interesting videos of animals, and one such viral video shows an elderly lion exhibiting its strength.

While the lion flaunts his strength and roars, two other lions attempt to provoke the elderly lion. The elderly lion, who is first calm, retaliates. However, the elderly lion eventually becomes agitated and chases one of the two lions. The video’s caption explains that the male lion exhibits dominance to protect its territory, and this behaviour is evident in the lion’s roar, hunting techniques, and territorial marking abilities.

This 56-second-long video has been viewed more than 1 lakh times in just a few hours.

One user wrote that despite being so old, the subject of the video appears quite healthy and active. Another user commented, “He looks in beautiful condition." A third user wrote, “Male lions asserting dominance in their pride is a common behaviour and an essential part of maintaining their social hierarchy. These majestic animals use various techniques, such as roaring, fighting, and marking their territory, to establish their dominance and protect their position in the pride." A fourth user joked, “Boss is a boss until his wife comes back from the hunt."

Social media and YouTube have videos of predators fighting with each other for territory and food in abundance. Such videos are both educational and entertaining for the viewers as they give insight into how vicious felines operate in their habitat. Maasai Sightings posts sightings and videos of lions, hyenas, cheetahs and several other wild animals fighting for their survival in the wild.

