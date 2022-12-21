Elderly Man Dies After Being Attacked By Bull in Rajasthan, Incident Caught on Camera

A retired government school employee died an agonising death after being attacked by a bull in a horrifying incident reported from Kota, Rajasthan. The entire incident was recorded on video and widely shared on social media. The deceased, 62-year-old Mahesh Chandra Thanwar, a resident of the old Sabaramati colony, was out for a morning walk when he was mauled by a bull. A man on a bike passing by stopped to assist Mahesh and was seen tossing a stone at the bull to drive it away. CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced.

The footage begins with the bull charging towards a woman strolling down the street. As soon as the woman sees the bull, she flees to protect herself. However, when Mahesh tries to flee by walking past the bull, the bull viciously attacks him. The bull charges at him, slamming him against the wall. The bull then remains in the spot and repeatedly strikes Mahesh with its horn, propelling him into the air. The horns of the bull pierce his face causing his left eye to come out and leading to severe head injury.

The incident took place on Sunday morning at around six o’clock at some distance from Mahesh’s house. The occurrence was brought to the attention of Mahesh’s son Raghuveer by those who were on the scene, who afterwards hurried to his home. Mahesh was covered in blood on the road when his family member arrived. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was treated for nearly 6 hours, however, the bleeding did not stop. He passed away around 1:30 PM as a result of his injuries.

There have been other cases where recordings of bulls attacking individuals surfaced on the internet in the past. Earlier this year, an on-duty cop was attacked by a bull while standing on the roadside in Delhi’s Dayalpur neighbourhood. The bull charged at the constable, hurling him into the air and leaving him with minor injuries.

