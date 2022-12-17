Elderly Man's Dramatic Dance on 'Titliaan Warga' Proves 'Age is Just a Number'

Indian parties and weddings are incomplete without dance performances. It’s an occasion when even the elderly of the house also come out to flaunt their dance moves. One such video of a dance performance of an elderly person is now getting viral. In the video, an elderly man dances his heart out while attending what appears to be one of his family events has now gone viral. Donning a traditional kurta set, the man shakes his leg to the hit Afsana Khan track Titliaan. In the background, other guests can be seen clearing the way for the elderly man to take the centre stage as they laud his peppy dance skills.

The viral man aptly catches the mellow tempo of the song and uses similar slow moves to match the rhythm. From cheeky expressions to thumkas along with a dash of lock and pop, the man just owned the dance floor. The fellow guests try to keep up with his entertaining impromptu dance moves but then it’s too good to be matched up.

The viral video was shared by an Instagram user, take a look at it here:

In less than a week, the viral video has amassed more than six lakh views and over four lakh likes. In addition to this, the elderly man also managed to garner tons of praise. A user wrote, “Gajab (Amazing). Talent never gets old," another added, “Aapne prove kar diya ki age is just a number (You’ve proved age is just a number)." One more called the performance, “Super se upar uncle ji (Above super uncle ji)." Meanwhile, a user added, “Bohot Khoob (Extremely nice) old is gold."

The original music video of Titliaan features celebrities Harrdy Sandhu and Sargun Mehta. The lyrics penned by Jaani give views an interesting yet peppy take on heartbreak. Backed by the melodious voice of Afsana Khan, the music has been composed by Avvy Sra. The music video of Titliaan has surpassed over 850 million views on YouTube.

