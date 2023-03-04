Terminal cancer did not succeed to dim the light away from the life of this UK woman who chose to party over having a funeral. Identified to be Linda Williams, the elderly is a resident of UK’s High Wycombe, according to BBC. While you would expect someone, possibly in the last phase of their lives, to be the serious types, Linda loves to party. And often throws one for herself and her friends. It was about a year ago when she was made aware of her terminal illness and since then Linda began organizing parties for herself. The woman claims it is her personal way to celebrate life to the fullest for the little time she has left.

During one of the parties, she hosted weeks ago, Linda revealed that she nearly died. The 76-year-old had a cardboard cut-out made as an alert just in case it would turn out to be her last day. However, she was able to get through it surrounded by her friends. The 76-year-old said it was the best night of her entire life as she danced it away in the presence of her friends. “I’ve never been to a good funeral, they’re miserable things, so I decided I wanted a celebration of my life," said Linda.

The elderly woman has a thing for Spitfires as both her parents were a member of Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF).

During her formative year, Linda resided near the agency’s base located in Walters Ash, wherein she would witness multiple planes and aircraft flying over her house. The woman made a bucket list soon after her diagnosis and her first wish were to fly in a Spitfire. While opening up about ticking it off from her wishlist, she added, “It was absolutely crazy, fantastic, and more than I ever wished for." The next in line was a retro party themed against the backdrop of the 1940s. She completed her wish last October, “I themed my party around The Battle of Britain, which felt perfect because the 1940s were all about pulling together, when you have nothing, and sacrificing to keep your freedom."

The celebratory event was all about spam sandwiches, and cakes, wherein she dressed in the costume of a Spitfire pilot. The party was attended by a whopping 124 guests and only those who were aware of the entry code gained access to enjoy the celebration. The elderly feel glad to have made friends who accompany her and help her host parties.

