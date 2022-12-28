Elderly Woman Grooves to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ in Viral Video and Desis Love It

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest track Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his forthcoming much-anticipated film Pathaan has created a massive buzz. The song, which garnered over 50 million views within less than a week, has become a viral reel trend on Instagram. Fans of SRK have been flaunting their powerful dance moves on the hit number, amidst this, a video of an elderly lady grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan has created a massive buzz on social media. The woman identified to be Saj Khan has amassed tremendous love and appreciation from online users for her exceptional dancing prowess.

In the viral clip, Khan aptly lip-syncs the track while flaunting her desi choreography. From thumkas to perfect expression, the woman doesn’t miss a single beat as she catches on to the song’s tempo to coordinate with its thumping rhythm. Watch the viral video here:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it raked up over 2 lakh views and more than 18 thousand likes on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of users praised the passionate spirit of the elderly woman. A user said, “Your young spirit is commendable," another called it, “Super se upar." One more joined, “Amazing. Hunar ki koi umar nahi hoti (Talent needs no age)." A user also complimented the desi choreography of the woman, “Gajab choreography. Stunning dance moves." Meanwhile, the viral post has been showered with multiple red hearts and fire emoticons.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan has received the stunning vocals of Arijit Singh in collaboration with Sukriti Kakar and the musical duo Vishal and Shekhar. The peppy vibe and stunning dance moves of SRK and Deepika Padukone make the music video of the track an absolute banger. Besides Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the makers have also released Besharam Rang. Pathaan is all set to hit the big screens on January 25.

