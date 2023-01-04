Electricity Bill From 1940 Showing Rs 5 Payment for a Month Goes Viral Again on Twitter

Why do people get intrigued by old things that are shared by users online? Be it a restaurant bill, a bike bill, or even a grocery bill, realising their low prices back then makes people ponder, “Where are those days?" Just after a user shared a 1987 bill of wheat being sold at Rs. 1.6 per kg, an old tweet showing the electricity bill dated 1940 has gone viral again. It shows the cheap rate of electricity supply in India before independence.

Dated October 5, 1940, the electricity bill mentioned Rs 5 as a payment for using the service for a month! The bill was from Bombay Electric Supply and Tramway CO. Ltd, a non-government company that was acquired by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on August 7, 1947.

Advertisement

The bill highlighted how electricity amounting to Rs 3.10 was utilised by a consumer which when calculated with tax gave the final expense of Rs 5.2 for the monthly consumption. The viral pic also made users emphasise how bills were hand-written then compared to the printed ones available now. Some also remarked how electricity would cost just Rs. 5 per month in contrast to modern-day cost which is around Rs.5 per unit. The picture of the bill was shared by a Twitter page, Mumbai Heritage, on August 7, 2020.

Earlier, an old bill showing Dal Makhni priced and Boondi Raita at Rs. 5, Shahi Paneer at Rs. 8, and a few Rotis for Rs. 6, went viral on social media. Netizens found it hard to ‘digest’ how the whole meal would cost just Rs. 26 in 1985. Some even exclaimed that they want the ‘good old days’ back when luxury was a myth and simplicity was a lifestyle. The bill was from an eatery in Haryana, Lazeez Restaurant & Hotel, that shared the food bill on Facebook back in 2013. However, the post gained traction again which left users in complete shock.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here