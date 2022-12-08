Elephant Patiently Undergoes an X-ray, Internet Calls the Jumbo a 'Cooperative Patient'

Elephants are the most intelligent species in the entire animal kingdom. While many see them as enormous animals, they have a side to them that is gentle, and capable enough to comprehend a wide range of instructions and emotions. A video of an elephant calmly undergoing an X-ray procedure has surfaced on the internet. Now you may think that the doctors would have had a tough time making the jumbo corporate during the scan. But, that is not true. The elephant remained calm during its X-ray.

The video which is slowly gaining traction was shared by a Twitter user Kaveri and was captioned, “I am sure you have never seen such a cooperative patient coming in for an X-Ray."

The video starts with an elephant and its attendant entering the lab where the scan is to take place. The jumbo waits there calmly without any issues while the lab technician sets up the machine. It proceeds to lie down on the floor for the X-ray after obeying his attendant’s instructions.

The elephant follows instructions properly and cooperates with the lab technician. On seeing the video, one may assume that the elephant was aware of what was happening and responded patiently. The video has garnered over 10 thousand views since it was uploaded yesterday.

One user wrote, “Omg. None of my patients are so cooperative."

Another user commented, “Such gentle, intelligent giants! I hope we can all be worthy of their trust & affection."

A third user writes, “She is so sweet."

“Incredible. She is so cooperative," commented a fourth user.https://twitter.com/makkhandekar/status/1600557974719672321?s=61&t=xKkmj5Nj1Q0siHuZhpObNQ

Cute elephant videos are widespread on the internet and they sure bring a smile to people’s faces. Another adorable video that went viral last month showed an elephant bobbing its head and peeping into its mahout’s phone. This video was captured at the Adi Kumbeswarar Temple in Tamil Nadu.

