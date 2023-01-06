Elephant Turns Traffic Cop, Kicks Motorcycle Parked on Road in Viral Video

It is illegal to park a vehicle on a public road in a dangerous position. Humans often seem to forget that but this elephant has not. In a clip shared on Twitter by IPS Officer Kala Krishnaswamy, an elephant seems to put a motorcycle placed on the main road out of the way. Sure, the tusker gave a unique touch to it. Two other two-wheelers are seen parked at the side of the road but out of everyone’s way. The clip begins as people begin rushing to a side. Soon an elephant enters the screen. Using its trunk, it tosses the motorcycle parked at the wrong spot out of the way. Touching nothing else, it casually walks away. Take a peek at the clip here:

Social media users were in stitches over the clip. Many joked that while humans might be careless about these things, at least the elephant seemed to have thorough knowledge of the traffic laws. The giant mammal certainly showed his presence of mind according to many and did an impressive job. A Twitter user wrote, “Humans will never understand that. Will park, stop, spit, spill, ride wherever there is space."

Another tweet read, “This is so hilarious. Nice to see police communicating through fun humour."

“Please employ some of these elephants for managing invalid parkings in Bangalore," tweeted another user.

Elephants these days know how to make the headlines. This adorable elephant recently caught the fancy of social media users, for mocking its companion’s method of going down a tiny step. The tusker taking the lead bends its hind legs before stepping down. Once it carefully reaches the ground, it walks away calmly. The creature behind it does the same. Somewhere in the middle of attempting that, the elephant decides it is best to tumble down instead. Then, getting back on all fours, it walks away like its companion. Take a peek at the clip here:

What are your thoughts on elephants ruling the social media these days?

