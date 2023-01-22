Elon Musk Announces 'Translate And Recommend' Feature For Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has shown a keen dedication to upgrading the Twitter experience since the start of the new year at least. Roughly a fortnight into announcing that there will be a new feature as part of a large User Interface (UI) overhaul of the microblogging website, Musk has announced plans for enhancing the recommended tweets option. In a tweet made on Saturday, January 21, the billionaire said that Twitter will translate and recommend tweets from “other" countries.

“In coming months, Twitter will translate & recommend amazing tweets from people in other countries & cultures," his tweet read. It seems likely that he means non-English speaking nations when he says “other countries".

Musk seems to have been motivated by what's being said on the site in countries such as Japan. He mentioned this as he elaborated on the idea in the replies section of his own tweet.

“There are epic tweets in other countries every day (Japan especially)," he wrote before explaining that Twitter will first translate the tweets and then recommend them to users based on their interests.

There has been a largely positive reaction to the proposed feature. Appreciation, suggestions, also a little criticism, have already made their way into the replies section.

On January 8, the Twitter chief made announcements along similar lines, stating that users could soon expect a feature that allows them to swipe left or right and toggle between recommended and followed tweets. He had said back then that these upgrades are a part of a much larger UI overhaul. A Bookmark Button and Long Form Tweets were also in the works, he confirmed.

In fact, Musk's present pinned tweet is also about a new feature regarding pinned lists.

“Use pinned Lists to improve your Twitter experience! 1. Tap Lists on your profile page. 2. Create a list of accounts to follow. 3. Tap the pin icon. This allows you to swipe left/right between For You, Following and Lists," it says.

How the new feature pans out remains to be seen.

