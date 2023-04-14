Elon Musk Compares His Twitter Takeover Saga To An ‘Entertaining’ Soap Opera

Elon Musk is back at amusing the internet with an interesting take on things. This time it is about the much talked about takeover of Twitter last year, but not without a dramatic twist. In a recent Twitter Space conversation with a user named DogeDesigner, Musk compared his Twitter takeover saga to a soap opera. It all started when Musk expressed his desire to buy Twitter, raising many eyebrows. However, as time passed, he declared that he had lost interest and wouldn’t be purchasing the platform. This left everyone scratching their heads, wondering what had happened. But the story doesn’t end there. What followed next was a legal battle between Musk and Twitter, which lasted for a while. Finally, the tech billionaire took over the social media platform. And it sure was a rollercoaster ride. In the Twitter Space conversation, Musk admitted that the whole ordeal was quite entertaining, almost like a soap opera.

The snippet of this conversation posted along with a tweet that read, “The Twitter Takeover Story." In it, Elon Musk can be heard saying, “It really is quite entertaining, like a soap opera."

Many social media users have applauded Musk’s candid and down-to-earth approach to storytelling, which has made him even more relatable to the masses. His ability to weave an engaging narrative while injecting humour and wit has undoubtedly captured the attention of social media users across the globe. “Reverse psychology at its finest!" wrote a Twitter user.

Another user tweeted, “This is why Elon is my Hero. The richest man in the world sounds like just another human when he tells a story… it’s very refreshing."

“His voice changes here mimicking them are hilarious," read a tweet.

Meanwhile, in an impromptu interview with the BBC, Twitter boss Elon Musk joked that his dog is now the CEO of the micro-blogging platform. This comment was made in response to a poll about Musk’s position as CEO of Twitter. Musk had previously tweeted a photoshopped image of his dog, Floki, as the CEO of Twitter. Since acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, Musk has been active on the platform, sharing his opinions and promoting his businesses. He even changed the Twitter logo to a cryptocurrency symbol. During the interview, Musk described running Twitter as “quite painful" and “a rollercoaster." The BBC interview was a last-minute event that was broadcast live on Twitter Spaces.

