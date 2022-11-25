Home » BUZZ » Elon Musk Drops 'Stay at Work' Merch Mocking 'Stay Woke' T-Shirts Found at Twitter HQ

Elon Musk Drops 'Stay at Work' Merch Mocking 'Stay Woke' T-Shirts Found at Twitter HQ

Elon Musk dropped 'Stay at Work' T-shirts shortly after he was criticised for ridiculing the older 'Stay Woke' tees found at Twitter headquarters.

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 08:13 IST

Elon Musk dropped new Twitter merch. (Photo: Reuters)
Elon Musk dropped new Twitter merch. (Photo: Reuters)

Elon Musk has come up with new Twitter merch shortly after finding ‘#StakeWoke’ T-shirts in a closet at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco. After Musk had shared the video of the T-shirts, it was discovered that the merch came from Twitter’s Black employee resource group. Taking to Twitter, a journalist from New York Times wrote, “Elon Musk has said he’s about context on tweets, so here’s context for these shirts: They came from Twitter’s Black employee resource group and were popularized by [Jack Dorsey], who wore a version around to conferences to support the group (and was sometimes ridiculed for it)."

Musk was criticised for the move. But now, he has dropped his version of the plain black tees emblazoned with the logo “#Stay@Work". One might interpret it as a counter to the ‘#StayWoke’ T-shirts, but it also seems to be a nod to the Twitter employees who reportedly quit in droves after Musk gave an ultimatum to sign onto a newer, more “hardcore" Twitter or leave.

Musk has come under fire for many of his moves that affected employees since his takeover of Twitter. For instance, he fired a veteran Twitter engineer who publicly questioned him on Twitter. Many contractual workers claimed they were fired with no official intimation from the company. Some employees even filmed themselves counting down to the moment they got fired after refusing Musk’s ultimatum to sign onto the “hardcore" Twitter.

Recently, Twitter’s former vice president of Global Media Katie Jacobs Stanton said she “would not recommend" anyone to work at the company after Musk’s takeover. “In a million years, I never thought I would feel this, let alone Tweet this, but I would not recommend any person work at Twitter nor any brand advertise on Twitter given this toxic takeover," Stanton wrote in a tweet.

first published: November 25, 2022, 08:13 IST
last updated: November 25, 2022, 08:13 IST
