Elon Musk took over Twitter in October last year for $44 billion and since then he has made a wholesale amount of changes to the social media site. The prolific Twitter user, or the Twit chief, has a penchant for tweeting his mind and grabbing the limelight for every little thing that might go with or against the majority of its users or even employees! Earlier, Musk revealed that he sees the micro-blogging site as an effective way to communicate with the public, both to disseminate information and ‘memes’. And now an old interview shows how the Tesla owner described the internet back in 1998!

In an interview with the “CBS Sunday Morning" correspondent Rita Braver, the then 27-year-old tech entrepreneur Musk talked about his startup, Zip2, which he founded in 1995. Along with that, he also made some predictions about the internet and said, “I think the internet is the super-set of all media. It is the be-all and the end-all of all media. One will see print, broadcast, arguably, radio, essentially all media folding into the internet ." Adding to that, he explained, “And what the internet amounts to is that it’s the first two-way communication that is intelligent. It allows consumers to choose what they want to see. I think it’s gonna revolutionise all traditional media." True that, Musk!

The old clip resurfaced on the blue bird app after Tesla Owners Silicon Valley posted it on Friday. Fascinated by the same, Musk replied, “Whoa, ancient times! When was that?"

Watch the Whole Interview Here:

In the meantime, more than a year ago, Musk shared an old interview where Bill Gates was mocked for supporting the internet back in 1995 on David Letterman’s show. It showed how Letterman kept criticising what he ‘fully didn’t understand’ by joking about the baseball game scheduled to broadcast on the computer while they were already being aired by the radio and tape recorders! Posting the old video, Musk wrote, “Given the almost unimaginable nature of the present, what will the future be?"

